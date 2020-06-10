Letter: Be careful what you wish for

To anyone who thinks it's a good idea to defund police departments:
So, who will you call when you have a emergency? Who will you call when your home is burglarized, when you are mugged or your car is stolen, or when you are involved in traffic accident? Who will direct traffic at the intersection where traffic lights are not working? Etc., etc, etc...
Karen McKee
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
