Letter: Be honest about immigration
Letter: Be honest about immigration

Thank you, Tim Steller, for “These Refugees Have an Easier Go.” We're horrified watching attacks on Ukrainians. Some might realize their reaction to bombing Syrians was different. Steller was tactful calling out our prejudices and immigration policies. Responding differently is what’s important today. In the past we’ve hated Irish, refused Jewish refugees during WWII, deported 400,000 to 1 million Mexicans AND Mexican American citizens in the Depression. Let’s be honest: Why does cartel crime exist? Is the US ever involved in Latin American politics? Are refugees a “burden?” Who does yard work in Tucson, cleans houses and takes care of our parents in long-term care facilities? Who washes restaurant dishes, builds, paints, lays roofs in desert heat? Plus, the US has been THE major contributor of climate change emissions already causing conflagrations and diaspora. Are we not responsible for receiving some percentage of the climate refugees our lifestyle choices cause? Isn’t it time to acknowledge our past and plan honestly for major immigration revisions?

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

