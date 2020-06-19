Letter: Be just

Systemic racism is deeply rooted. What can we as a nation do to end this? My religion Islam Ahmadiyya can provide a solution. Islam says we must always be just and not discriminate even if it’s against our own selves or our kindred. The Holy Quran proclaims, “Be steadfast in the cause of Allah, bearing witness in equity; and let not a people’s enmity incite you to act otherwise than with justice. Be always just, that is nearer to righteousness.” (5:9)
His Holiness Hadhrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide spiritual leader of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and fifth Caliph of Messiah Ahmad reminds us that “Peace and security cannot be established until people of each race and nation are able to recognize that they are indeed the children of Adam and created by a male and female and are therefore equal.” Being always just requires us to act equitably with everyone.
Sohail Qureshi
Downtown
