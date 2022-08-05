Letter: Be nice and hot- Pass Senate Bill 1068

I am a 95 year old woman who has lived in Tucson since 1960. I know hot. One other thing I know is that there isn’t much of being nice to each other these days.

I encourage Congress to pass the Heat Illness and Fatality Prevention Act of 2021 which requires safety/ health standards to protect folks who work outside in the heat.

In high school, I detasseled corn during a hot Illinois summer. The farmer gave us salt tablets and made sure we drank water.

Later in life, I went with the women from my church to help the families of the migrant workers who were working in the cotton fields in Marana. I saw how hard the men worked.

All these years later and we still do not have protections for those folks who work outside when it is hot.

Give an old woman hope that those of us who love the desert can be nice and hot. Pass Senate Bill 1068.

Ruth Kempe

Southeast side