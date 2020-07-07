Letter: Be 'pro-life,' wear a mask
Letter: Be 'pro-life,' wear a mask

As a Registered Nurse, I know the importance of using measures to prevent or limit the spread of disease. I have seen the consequences of COVID-19. Not wearing a mask in public in the midst of a pandemic linked to a respiratory virus is an unnecessary risk that can cause death. As a healthcare worker and religious person, I am frustrated when I see people choose such a risk regularly, jeopardizing the lives of themselves and others by refusing appropriate safety measures. Hospitals are filling up or are full. Pro-life? Wear a mask.

Christopher Walter

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

