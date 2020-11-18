Letter: Be Responsible Leaders

Today I ask the Trump/Pence leadership to please do your jobs. Work with Congress to help our nation with the pandemic, help the nation with Covid relief, work with Governors to give a united message. Work with the President Elect to help with the Covid-19 control and vaccine plans. At present, to my mind, you are abandoning us, your citizens. If either of you ever want to run for President in the future, we will remember how you abandoned your responsibilities at the most perilous time in our nation.
Linda Rodriquez
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
