Letter: Be Smart, be safe

The reason why we dread the news of the day, yet are drawn to it, because we are trying to work our way through what the news is telling us. When guidance should be coming from the one who claims to be the leader, who has the power like Teddy Roosevelt said the advantage of the bully pulpit for the betterment or unfortunately in this case for the mockery of leadership by our president, who neither guides nor follows his own rules.
The truth is we must be smart enough and daring enough to figure out where the truth is and where it's coming from and by whom. Will the virus suddenly disappear like a bad dream or a hot wind in May? Can we imagine ourselves lucky enough that we won't get it while the numbers are increasing like the thermometer in my back yard? How long will it take to go from seventy-thousand to a hundred? Not that long I fear. Stay safe, Be smart.
Janet Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
