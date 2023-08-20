There was an article about someone that wanted to identify as a dog, not a problem. Anyone can identify in their own mind whatever they want to be, but without a tattoo on your forehead, people can't read your mind. The biggest issue is not your right to be what you want and these desires to be respected, but instead, the infringement of your desires on the rights of others to be respected and privacy. Just as each person wants their desires to be respected, everyone they interact with has the same rights to respect and privacy. My concern is allowing each person to have their rights respected, but what we have seen, is the rights of the many negated for the rights of the few. Biological females may not want to be exposed to biological males in any sexual situation, so whose rights have priority - the many or the one?