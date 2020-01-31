Letter: Beating our swords into wind turbines
View Comments

Letter: Beating our swords into wind turbines

On January 28, 2020 the Arizona Corporation Commission held a public hearing regarding a proposed rate hike by Tucson Electric Power. An impressively sober event, all 23 speakers were respectful yet opposed TEP's plan. TEP wants some new revenue to burn more fossil fuels.

A Sierra Club leader present remarked that proposed reciprocating internal combustion engines run on natural gas are "19th century technology." Citizens Climate Lobby addressed complicated technological issues like intermittancy and storage.

Also present were Sunrise, Youth Climate Strike, and Extinction Rebellion.

Common Themes: We are in the midst of a CLIMATE CRISIS we can peacefully resolve only through a JUST TRANSITION.

We must collaborate in every way possible to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions to 0% asap.

2030 and 2050 are flashpoints.

Attend a climate action, join an organization, plant shade trees or cacti. Check out CCL's Fun Action Team 2nd Saturdays.

All hands on deck!

Gaye Adams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Democracy

It appears Trump supporters and elected Republicans have received the memo and have all the talking points down. Some I don't dispute but I ha…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News