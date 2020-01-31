Letter: Beating our swords into wind turbines

On January 28, 2020 the Arizona Corporation Commission held a public hearing regarding a proposed rate hike by Tucson Electric Power. An impressively sober event, all 23 speakers were respectful yet opposed TEP's plan. TEP wants some new revenue to burn more fossil fuels.
A Sierra Club leader present remarked that proposed reciprocating internal combustion engines run on natural gas are "19th century technology." Citizens Climate Lobby addressed complicated technological issues like intermittancy and storage.
Also present were Sunrise, Youth Climate Strike, and Extinction Rebellion.
Common Themes: We are in the midst of a CLIMATE CRISIS we can peacefully resolve only through a JUST TRANSITION.
We must collaborate in every way possible to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions to 0% asap.
2030 and 2050 are flashpoints.
Attend a climate action, join an organization, plant shade trees or cacti. Check out CCL's Fun Action Team 2nd Saturdays.
All hands on deck!
Gaye Adams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.