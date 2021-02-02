 Skip to main content
Letter: Beating Walls Into Bridges
Letter: Beating Walls Into Bridges

Item: The Old Testament prescribes beating swords into plowshares.

Item: The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that more than 230,000 bridges in the U.S. need major repair work or replacement.

Item: President Biden has halted construction of former President Trump’s wall on our southern border.

Suggestion: The new Secretary of Transportation and new Director of Homeland Security heed the Biblical prescription for purposeful recycling and collaborate by dismantling the wall and using the then-available steel to repair our bridges.

Max McConkey

Foothills

