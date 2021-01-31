 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Becoming an inform voter
View Comments

Letter: Becoming an inform voter

In the past there has been many a times that I've gone to the polls to vote and have been confronted with a ballot initiative, amendment, candidate, or judges that I hadn't heard of or seen before hand. But the last 3 elections, -local, state, primaries, and national, - I have requested and received mail in ballots which allow me to look up candidates and initiatives online to inform myself before casting my ballot.

I've always been a consumer of local newspapers and local television news and considered myself to be well informed But I was not as well informed as I am when I use mail in ballots and have time to research the candidates and initiatives on the ballot.

My conclusion as a voter who wants to make informed intelligence choices , mail in ballots are the best way to vote.

Rick Cook

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News