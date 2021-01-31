Letter: Becoming an inform voter

In the past there has been many a times that I've gone to the polls to vote and have been confronted with a ballot initiative, amendment, candidate, or judges that I hadn't heard of or seen before hand. But the last 3 elections, -local, state, primaries, and national, - I have requested and received mail in ballots which allow me to look up candidates and initiatives online to inform myself before casting my ballot.
I've always been a consumer of local newspapers and local television news and considered myself to be well informed But I was not as well informed as I am when I use mail in ballots and have time to research the candidates and initiatives on the ballot.
My conclusion as a voter who wants to make informed intelligence choices , mail in ballots are the best way to vote.
Rick Cook
Green Valley
