Letter: Becoming the Cult of Trump

I spent many hours February 9-13 watching impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump, hoping for a conviction which would prevent him from ever running for public office again. I could only wonder how many Senate Republicans had been threatened with being censured or “primaried” if they voted against him, possibly receiving warnings of physical harm to themselves and families. Trump has joked publicly, “You know who you are” and “I’ll find out.” Yet many of his supporters say they love him and will follow him wherever.
So now, I am interested to learn more about talks underway between former and current high-ranking Republicans exploring the possibility of creating a new breakaway, national third party, dedicated to conservative principles and the rule of law. These leaders are concerned about Trump’s grip on Republicans and the "nativist" turn the party has taken, particularly with the involvement of white nationalist groups. Will the Grand Old Party wither to just become the Cult of Trump?
Mary Naig
Foothills
