Re: the Sept. 12 letter "Acceptance of mediocrity."

I agree with the letter writer that our educational system is in shambles, but to lay the blame on the democratic party is absurd. We're currently "blessed" with a republican superintendent of schools who seems much more interested in imposing his own psychological, cultural and religious mores on the educational system rather than trying to substantively improve learning for students. Over the years both parties have largely failed in returning the country to an educational system that works.

It is more than ironic that on the day this letter was.published the Republicans in Washington were far more concerned about impeaching the president, (they'll figure out why later) than they are about such minor matters as education or funding the government. Politics should have no place in teaching children how to read, write, and think critically. Which accounts in large part for the mess we're in.

Lawrence Fleischman

Northeast side