Letter: Before it's too late

Snowy Mount Lemmon, crisp winter air, Ponderosa Pines. These are the things I’ll tell my children when they ask what Tucson once was. I’ll show pictures and tell stories of skiing on Mount Lemmon and hikes through lush forests on sky islands.
They’ll have to use their imagination to picture a world where such things were possible. Just as I did when my father told me of how the Rillito River’s banks were adorned with cottonwoods or the deserts of the foothills leveled for golf courses and cookie-cutter homes.
Just like my father had to use his imagination when he was told of how the Santa Cruz and Rillito Rivers ran year-round, or cattle roamed just outside of town. The list goes on, and with every passing year, we kill our desert more and more. We are beyond the point of small action. Vote for those who value the world we were given and fight for it, before it’s too late.
Alexander Harris
North side
