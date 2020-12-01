Letter: Before more damage is done, time for Article 25?

The soon-to-be-institutionalized president is out-of-his-mind. He has been trying in vain to get some judge . . . any judge . . . to declare he was robbed from being reelected through fraud. The problem lies in the fact t the judges want to see some proof and his lawyers have none. None. The only fraud uncovered were by Republican voters.
On Thanksgiving, the dictator-wannabe said, he would never concede, but if the Electoral College declared Joe Biden the winner, he would leave.
After he consumed the leftovers on everyone's plates, he awoke bright and early Friday. He declared he wouldn't leave the White House or even let new President Biden "enter" the building unless Biden can prove his election win was not fraudulent.
Without power, Trump tweeted," Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous' 80,000,000 votes' were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. . ." He only cites Black communities.
You cannot prove a negative.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
