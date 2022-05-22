Letter: before you complain

People keep submitting letters to the editor about President Biden's poor performance in office. If one added up all of the failures, blunders and mistakes, public and private, that Biden has made in his lifetime, the damage that he caused or allowed to occur wouldn't be a scintilla of what 45 CALCULATED to inflict on this country during just one day of his presidency on January 6th, 2021. Although Trump didn't succeed with his nefarious treason, he still inflicted irreparable harm to our republic.

That his supporters believe that Trump's actions are motivated by a desire to help them is madness. Although imperfect, President Biden has devoted his life to serving his country whereas Donald Trump serves no one but Donald Trump. I would like to think that the complainers who read this would consider that comparison before composing another ludicrous criticism of Joe Biden, but I am sure that, just like the complainers, I would be deluding myself.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

