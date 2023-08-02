I am amazed at how many folks have written, disgusted by the actions, votes and behavior of Rep. Ciscomani. Where were you for the year before election, when he cuddled up to Lake and all the trump sycophants, or that he had been a Ducey lackey earlier. Everything about him pointed to everything he has done so far in Congress. He spouts the republican litany at every turn. I imagine he will be one of the people trying to waste more taxpayer dollars trying to impeach President Biden for doing all the good things to make the economy strong again, rebuilding the infrastructure of America, and rebuilding our relationships around the world.