Letter: Being Asian American during Covid-19

At the grocery store, people whisper and point at you. On a run, people yell at you. At the gas station, people give you dirty looks. Staying positive is already hard during these times, but being Asian American makes it ten times harder.
The Asian American church in my neighborhood was vandalized for the first time in decades. Vandals broke down doors and cut pipes during a time of financial hardship for all. This church has provided essential items during this pandemic, but some still try to harm it. Why are people hurting others when there is already so much pain?
I find that there are people that destroy, discriminate and stereotype; however, there are also those who are nice, loving and accepting. Those who show kindness protect vulnerable minorities and stand up for their rights. To those who serve on the front lines and help all people, they are our courageous and compassionate heroes. This is what we need today: embracing our differences to fight against this virus.
Wesley Peng
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
