Letter: Being Putin's friend should hurt.

The US has started to target financial sanctions on more Russian oligarchs and their nuclear families. I say include their cousins, their friends, and their neighbors. It should be painful to be associated in any way with a Russian power player. The effect of sanctioning people more distantly connected to these influencers might be small but cumulatively it could be significant. People will be less likely to go the extra mile to show public support for Putin's war when they are privately against it.