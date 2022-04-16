 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Being Putin's friend should hurt.

The US has started to target financial sanctions on more Russian oligarchs and their nuclear families. I say include their cousins, their friends, and their neighbors. It should be painful to be associated in any way with a Russian power player. The effect of sanctioning people more distantly connected to these influencers might be small but cumulatively it could be significant. People will be less likely to go the extra mile to show public support for Putin's war when they are privately against it.

Also there may come a time when Putin needs his friends to truly believe in him and he will find that he does not have the support he thought he had.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

