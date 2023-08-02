I am here to give credit to the very articulate Mr. Tom Chester! His letter to the daily Star about the 'role' of government officials was astounding & is very apt for our country & for the survival of this democracy! He asks us to shun 'tribalism' and seek a common purpose. He also denounces partisanship. We need to objectively seek common goals to solve our problems.

He asks us to be open to compromise with those we oppose for the better good of all citizens. No one needs to sell their soul. Remember that money is the root of all EVIL. Instead seek truth, fairness, & honesty in all dealings. Our faith is a person choice, so there is NO need to control the mind or body of another individual.

Labels & displays will not help us. Our actions will speak louder, bringing justice for all. That's what will guarantee & perpetuate our freedoms.

Janice Campos

Foothills