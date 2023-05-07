An individual who is "woke" is aware of systemic injustices and prejudices, especially those that affect ethnic, racial, and sexual minorities. It also means understanding America's problems and resolving them.

How can one legislate if they refuse to know the real problem? Taking action to combat injustices is the next step in being “woke”, and the most powerful way to promote positive change.

Defaming or criticizing liberal progressive orthodoxy, especially when they promote policies that welcome or embrace ethnic, racial, or sexual minorities, is pure bunk.

“Dozers,” those who are asleep or in a permanent trance, use woke to mean “I’m sorry and ignorant and have no idea of what you are saying." Unfortunately, Dozers have supporters.

In light of police brutality incidents, proposed cuts to Medicare and Social Security, education, mass killings, gun laws, abortion, etc., it’s imperative to stay woke, while others sleep in a stupor to protect our rights and push for meaningful change.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side