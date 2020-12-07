 Skip to main content
Letter: Belief versus What is Believable
For four decades I taught introductory statistics to undergraduate urban planning students at a large mid-western university. It was their least favorite subject. Their most frequent question was “Why do we have to take this?” My answer was that it is directly relevant to professional planning. And, in a larger sense, statistics along with scientific research methods, enables us to distinguish between what is believable and what we want to believe. The willful refusal to make this distinction is one of the greatest and most dangerous of all human failings.

This refusal is being played out by Trump and his base despite the vote and electoral college count and the unequivocal statement by Chris Krebs, Director of Cyber Security, that the election was safely conducted.

Trump’s denial is no surprise since failure in his mind is intolerable (maybe his father really was right about him).

MAGA Republicans’ denial that he lost is a far more troubling mental failure.

For them “denial” is more than a river in Egypt.

Sam Sherrill

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

