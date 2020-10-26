Letter: Believe It or Not

The tsunami of falsehoods inundating us all this election cycle calls to mind an old maxim:
In the last week before an election, believe nothing you see or hear.
In the last two weeks before an election, believe only that which is written in fire in the sky.
In the last month before an election, believe only that which is engraved in stone on Mt. Ararat.
You're welcome.
Dale Emmel
Southeast side
