 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ben Franlin and Elizabeth Willing Powel
View Comments

Letter: Ben Franlin and Elizabeth Willing Powel

  • Comments

I was surprised when I picked up the Arizona Daily Star the other morning and saw the article on Ben Franklin and

Elizabeth Willing Powel, my great-great-great-great grandmother on the newspaper page. She was married to Samuel Powel, the last Mayor of Philadelphia under the British in the1700s and the first Mayor under the United States Government. Their home in Philadelphia, remains a Philadelphia landmark where they frequently entertained George Washing and his wife. as well as Benjamin Franklin. The British General Howe commandeered the house for use as headquarters for a period of time during the Revolutionary War. One wishes we had leaders today of the caliber of Ben Franklin.

Peter Steere

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News