Letter: Ben Franlin and Elizabeth Willing Powel

I was surprised when I picked up the Arizona Daily Star the other morning and saw the article on Ben Franklin and
Elizabeth Willing Powel, my great-great-great-great grandmother on the newspaper page. She was married to Samuel Powel, the last Mayor of Philadelphia under the British in the1700s and the first Mayor under the United States Government. Their home in Philadelphia, remains a Philadelphia landmark where they frequently entertained George Washing and his wife. as well as Benjamin Franklin. The British General Howe commandeered the house for use as headquarters for a period of time during the Revolutionary War. One wishes we had leaders today of the caliber of Ben Franklin.
