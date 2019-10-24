Re: Oct. 21 opinion piece "Warren needs to do more homework on health care":
Here are a few tips for Warren and other proponents to use in order to better peddle the benefits of Medicare-for-all. 1) Employers and unions would be released from the cost and administrative burden of overseeing health care and could offer other perks to recruit, retain and reward employees. 2) Employees would be able to move from job to job without worrying about choosing among multiple programs with varying requirements and costs. 3) Today's employees who hang on to a job just to retain health care until they reach age 65 would be able to retire early, thereby creating a more fluid labor market by opening up positions for younger workers. And as for the objection to paying higher taxes, an employee is already paying a health care premium plus 1.4% of every dollar to secure Medicare, which we don't get until 65.
John Blackwell
Midtown
