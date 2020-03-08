Letter: Bernie is not a Bolshevik
I'm tired of all this nonsense about Socialist Bernie Sanders and his radical, socialist agenda. I am a lifelong Democrat. I remember hearing, as a child, stories about the Great Depression, FDR and the New Deal. That's what made my family Democrats. Bernie's proposals are not radical, they are in the tradition of Franklin Roosevelt. The Democratic Party should get back to its roots. Instead of conniving with billionaires to prevent Sanders' nomination, party leaders should be pondering how they let the party get so far from the people.

Bill Miller

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

