Letter: Bernie Sanders

Fast forward to January 20, 2021 and the independent democratic socialist Bernie Sanders is inaugurated-the revolution begins. No, nothing actually changes because congress will still be mostly moderate Democrats and Trump Republicans. Yes, it still takes a law to create and fund policy, and the votes aren't there for the democratic socialist agenda (Sanders has 14 Democratic senator cosponsors for Medicare for all). Clearly, the democratic socialists have not built a movement through years of ground-up political organizing. Instead, they have brought a life-long socialist forward for president twice 4 years apart and expect that effort to create a political, economic, and social revolution. There will be no coattails, no groundswell, no FDR 100 days. And Joe Biden and the establishment democrats coalescing behind him (the long termers who brought the people Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the right of labor to organize and bargain collectively, civil rights, voting rights) aren't the practical choice?

Robert Jones

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

