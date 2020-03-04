Letter: Bernie & Socialism
View Comments

Letter: Bernie & Socialism

Democrats' panic over “socialism” would be farcical if not for the consequences.

I’m 87 and depend upon my social security check to keep me from poverty. Mind you, I worked hard, had a successful career, and with nearly a million dollars in assets when I retired, thought I was rich. Then came the financial collapse of 2008 and there, thanks to Wall Street, went my pipe dream of a secure old age.

I defy anyone to explain to me how Bernie’s proposals differ in kind from programs that Franklin Roosevelt put in place to pull us out of the Great Depression—programs that form the safety net for millions of Americans like me.

I’m voting for Elizabeth (“I have a plan for that”) Warren, but my heart’s with Bernie for reclaiming FDR’s legacy from the dustbin where Republicans have been trying to consign it for as long as I can remember. I know one true thing: Capitalism doesn't need rescuing; democracy does, from capitalism run amok.

Ann Shoben

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Walton Needs to Go

Saturday evening, in frustration and anger, I bought a radio. Once again, Bill Walton was “calling” the Wildcats men’s basketball game.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News