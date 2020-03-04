Letter: Bernie & Socialism

Democrats' panic over “socialism” would be farcical if not for the consequences.
I’m 87 and depend upon my social security check to keep me from poverty. Mind you, I worked hard, had a successful career, and with nearly a million dollars in assets when I retired, thought I was rich. Then came the financial collapse of 2008 and there, thanks to Wall Street, went my pipe dream of a secure old age.
I defy anyone to explain to me how Bernie’s proposals differ in kind from programs that Franklin Roosevelt put in place to pull us out of the Great Depression—programs that form the safety net for millions of Americans like me.
I’m voting for Elizabeth (“I have a plan for that”) Warren, but my heart’s with Bernie for reclaiming FDR’s legacy from the dustbin where Republicans have been trying to consign it for as long as I can remember. I know one true thing: Capitalism doesn't need rescuing; democracy does, from capitalism run amok.
Ann Shoben
Northeast side
