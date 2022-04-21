 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Besieged

  • Comments

The Republican party is using a political technique that creates a feeling of being besieged and victimized. According to them, the nation is under attack by immigrants, school boards, Muslims, the LGBTQ community etc. This sense of being besieged creates fear, anger, victimhood and retaliation. Creating this sense of besiegement is a tool that weaponizes fear and division for political gain. This technique was used in the McCarthy Era with its Red Scare but more importantly, this technique was used in fascist nations to rally followers into their ranks. Besieged politics only drives a wedge between people in society and creates an “us vs them” mentality. Those whom are feared can easily be punished, as history shows. This technique is dangerous propaganda.

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Is Tucson a target?

The article “Is Tucson Still a Nuke Target” (Star 3-13-22) suggests--on slim authority -- that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three…

Letter: Close Putin's gas station

April has brought a shower of columns and letters imploring government and the AZ Corporation Commission to fast-track our urgently-needed tra…

Letter: Tracking migrants

What? Giving cell phones to people who crossed our border undocumented " so we can track them "? Aside from being overgenerous to those who en…

Letter: We are not a racist country

If you spent any time over the weekend watching the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, you would have seen thousands of mostly white patr…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News