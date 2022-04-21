Letter: Besieged

The Republican party is using a political technique that creates a feeling of being besieged and victimized. According to them, the nation is under attack by immigrants, school boards, Muslims, the LGBTQ community etc. This sense of being besieged creates fear, anger, victimhood and retaliation. Creating this sense of besiegement is a tool that weaponizes fear and division for political gain. This technique was used in the McCarthy Era with its Red Scare but more importantly, this technique was used in fascist nations to rally followers into their ranks. Besieged politics only drives a wedge between people in society and creates an “us vs them” mentality. Those whom are feared can easily be punished, as history shows. This technique is dangerous propaganda.