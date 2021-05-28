 Skip to main content
Letter: Best health advice
The best health advice I've ever received is from the Essene Gospel of Peace, Book 1. Jesus quoted by his disciple John: "God commanded your forefathers 'Thou shall not kill.' I say unto you, kill neither men nor beasts, nor yet the food which goes into your mouth. For if you eat living food, the same will quicken you, but if you kill your food, the dead food will kill you also. For life only comes from life, and death only comes from death. For everything which kills your food kills your bodies also. And everything which kills your bodies kills your souls also. So eat always from the table of God: the fruits of the trees, the grains and grasses of the fields, the milk of the beasts and the honey of bees. The foods which you eat from the abundant table of God give strength and youth to your body, and you will never see disease.

Gail Sutton

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

