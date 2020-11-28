 Skip to main content
Letter: BEST HELP FOR THE OVER-BURDENED HOSPITALS
We all know hospitals throughout the nation are over-burdened with COVID patients, especially now that infections are at all time highs. An effective way to lower the number of patients is for hospitals to ask the incomng COVID patients if they practiced safe living conditions, the usual 3 ft distance, masks, etc. To be done during the admisions process. If the prospective patient replies yes, then the patient can be admitted for treatment.

If the patient replies no, the hospital can then give the prospective patient two aspirins and send them home for self-treatment, let them lament the results of their unpreocuppied lives there. Society is not responsible to treat those who seek who seek their bad fortunes by disregarding the loud directives/suggestion from the CDC. Let me reap what they sow. I believe society should not spend scant resources in these people, society will be the better without these people.

Juan Vargas

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

