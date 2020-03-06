Letter: Best way to reduce carbon pollution

Thank you Arizona Daily Star for the Feb 24th informative article "Eye-popping" study: Colorado River down 2 billion tons of water due to climate change. Reading "the river loses nearly 10% of its annual flow for every increase in temperature of 1 degree Celsius" gives rise to high concern for the seven-state Colorado River Basin.
Republican members of Congress are beginning to introduce climate legislation, from tree planting to carbon capture. We need effective solutions to match the scale of the problem. Putting a price on carbon (energyinnovationact.org) and rebating households with a dividend check we can accelerate the effectiveness of all other solutions. Economists tell us that a carbon fee and dividend plan is the fastest, most effective and cheapest way to reduce carbon emissions. It would stimulate technology innovation. Using free-market principles, we can leave a healthier, stable, and prosperous nation for future generations.
Susan Atkinson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.