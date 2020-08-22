Letter: Best "Woman" for the Job

Joe Biden said that he would pick the best “woman” for Democrat VP slot, rather than the best American, once again confirming the left- right political divide in America. The only reason that this conservative letter writer would demand the best "woman" for the job is if I was interviewing for a wife.
I think that America is sick and tired of the identity politics ruse, but I won’t know for sure until Tuesday November 3.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
