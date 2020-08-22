 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Best "Woman" for the Job
View Comments

Letter: Best "Woman" for the Job

Joe Biden said that he would pick the best “woman” for Democrat VP slot, rather than the best American, once again confirming the left- right political divide in America. The only reason that this conservative letter writer would demand the best "woman" for the job is if I was interviewing for a wife.

I think that America is sick and tired of the identity politics ruse, but I won’t know for sure until Tuesday November 3.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News