 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Better infrastructure is non-political
View Comments

Letter: Better infrastructure is non-political

  • Comments

Re: the May 3 article "Even with pretax profits, many big companies pay zero US tax."

Let's dish the politics: We all want better highways, secure bridges, improved local roads, faster and more widespread internet, improved schools and public buildings (e.g., libraries). We in the southwest would love to see expanded solar, greater water conservation projects (unless of course you're not a fan of Lake Mead), etc. Well, it isn't rocket science, none of that is possible without funds! We can increase all of our taxes (no NOT a Republican option), or seek the dollars elsewhere. If 50 or 51 of the largest US corporations pay no income tax at all, what's the problem with increasing their tax percentage to 28%? Folks, we know the need is real; but short of taking away the few shields the low income have (SS, CHIPs, Midicare/Medicaid, etc.) where does the money come from? There is no thing as a free lunch! Let those most capable foot the bill.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: gun control

When is sanity going to prevail over monetary greed? The United States is locked in a “let me buy a gun and kill you” attitude set. People are…

Letters to the Editor April 7
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: To mask or not to mask — that is the question our letter writers have taken upon themselves to debate. Read their differing views on this topic and others in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 6
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 6

  • Updated

LETTERS: Readers from across the political spectrum weigh in on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to rescind his state-wide mask declaration last week, and others offer their two cents on what to do with Reid Park in the latest Letters!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News