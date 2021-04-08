Letter: Better infrastructure is non-political

Re: the May 3 article "Even with pretax profits, many big companies pay zero US tax."
Let's dish the politics: We all want better highways, secure bridges, improved local roads, faster and more widespread internet, improved schools and public buildings (e.g., libraries). We in the southwest would love to see expanded solar, greater water conservation projects (unless of course you're not a fan of Lake Mead), etc. Well, it isn't rocket science, none of that is possible without funds! We can increase all of our taxes (no NOT a Republican option), or seek the dollars elsewhere. If 50 or 51 of the largest US corporations pay no income tax at all, what's the problem with increasing their tax percentage to 28%? Folks, we know the need is real; but short of taking away the few shields the low income have (SS, CHIPs, Midicare/Medicaid, etc.) where does the money come from? There is no thing as a free lunch! Let those most capable foot the bill.
Norman Patten
Midtown
