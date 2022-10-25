 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Better Lives

  • Comments

Your AP article of Oct. 5 says that a majority of people find it unlikely that young people will have better lives than their parents. Duh. A recent “Forbes” article cites Fed data showing the top 1% of Americans have 30.4% of all the nation’s wealth. The bottom 50% of us combined hold 1.9% and most of those have no accumulated wealth at all. It hasn’t always been so. During the last 30 years the top 10%’s share of wealth has gone up 8% while the bottom 50%'s share has dropped from 3.6% to 1.9%. Yup, the bottom 50%’s share of America’s wealth has dropped by almost half. So much for the expectation of a better future. The fantasy of trickle-down economics and massive tax cuts for the wealthy are having their desired effect. That being the rich are getting richer and the poor and middle class are being duped into going along.

Jack Garner

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

