Letter: Better Off
The man from Oro Valley is wrong. We are far better off than we were a year ago. Inflation comes and goes. Always has. The Jan. 6th insurrection was a coup attempt to destroy this country. It cannot be swept under a rug, nor trivialized. The boarder is ongoing; it was here before Biden and will be here after.

Container ships started backing up in July, long before the election. We no longer have at the helm a man who would be king, and who shrugged at threats to hang his own VP. The infrastructure passed after decades of trying. Social programs benefit us all and especially the economy. The stock market is thriving. I think the “doddering” and “silly” person is the OV man.

Christi Driggs

Northwest side

