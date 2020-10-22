Letter: Beware of China

If the Biden -Harris Administration is successful, remember what will happen to foreign policy. The Obama-Biden Administration lead foreign policy adviser said that VP Biden was wrong on EVERY foreign policy issue. He did not even want to take down Ben Laden !
Ask yourself why China is pushing so hard for Biden to win by interfering in our election ? China prefers to deal with Biden due to his pro-China support. Just ask the next China Ambassador, Hunter Biden, about his past financial experiences with China.
There will be no limit to how much China will dominate essential products. Remember their impact on drug supplies during the pandemic ( that they released on the world ). China said they were going to limit medical supplies to the world. China has telegraphed their intent of global domination. Look at what's happening in the South China sea!
Elections have consequences. Reining in China or letting them step all over us?
Candace Crohurst
Marana
