Letter: Beware of Democrats and Big Government

For more than 200 years, Americans have become accustomed to the idea that government existed by consent of the governed. That is, that people created government, that they did it by written contract. That the contract comprised fundamental law, that government must be subject to limitations required for the security of the rights of the people, that the contracted rights of the people were enumerated in the Bill of Rights.
With the apparent consent of the current Democrat administration, our Constitution is under attack. Democrat propaganda attacks people’s morale by promoting defeatism. The purpose is to deliver truths mixed with half-truths, false rumors, and deliberate libels dropped on people that have done nothing wrong. Propaganda spreads like wildfire, like the flu in every unsuspecting home. Since the average person believes most easily what they want to think, propaganda must always be directed to stir emotion.
People half-informed are eager to hear more and are easy targets for the distributors of propaganda to reach innocent and unsuspecting people.
Rafael Polo
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.