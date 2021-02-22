 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Beware of Democrats and Big Government
View Comments

Letter: Beware of Democrats and Big Government

  • Comments

For more than 200 years, Americans have become accustomed to the idea that government existed by consent of the governed. That is, that people created government, that they did it by written contract. That the contract comprised fundamental law, that government must be subject to limitations required for the security of the rights of the people, that the contracted rights of the people were enumerated in the Bill of Rights.

With the apparent consent of the current Democrat administration, our Constitution is under attack. Democrat propaganda attacks people’s morale by promoting defeatism. The purpose is to deliver truths mixed with half-truths, false rumors, and deliberate libels dropped on people that have done nothing wrong. Propaganda spreads like wildfire, like the flu in every unsuspecting home. Since the average person believes most easily what they want to think, propaganda must always be directed to stir emotion.

People half-informed are eager to hear more and are easy targets for the distributors of propaganda to reach innocent and unsuspecting people.

Rafael Polo

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump 2022

Something about "Yes Men" has always rubbed me the wrong way. I saw 43 "Yes Men" Vote Nay to the Question of Impeachment, yesterday February 1…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News