Letter: Beware of False Information from the House of White lies

Trump is systematically taking over all communications that could possibly hurt his reelection.
We are in the midst of the most calamitous government and catastrophes, all hitting at once. Who gets hurt by COVID-19, the economy, lost jobs, hospital overload, lack of PPE’s?
Who gets hurt when people out of work due to shutdowns, lose homes and vehicles to repossession and evictions and must get food at food banks…somehow?
Who gets hurt when Russia pays bounties to kill our brave soldiers, when China strengthens its hold on the South China Sea, when North Korea and Iran deliberately flaunt us to see how truly inept our conman is?
Who gets hurt when someone neglects to appoint anyone to ensure our National Emergency Supply of PPEs does not run short (it is)?
Who gets hurt when COVID-19 Statistics, sent to the CDC, are now being diverted to a WH expert (?)? COVID-19 will “miraculously disappear.” Every item now coming from the WH is and will be a lie.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
