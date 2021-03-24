 Skip to main content
Letter: Beware of the Invisible Government
Letter: Beware of the Invisible Government

There are invisible rulers that control the lives of millions. It is not generally realized to what extent the words and actions of our most influential public men and women are dictated by shrewd persons operating behind the scenes.

From the cool shirts to wear to the accepted words, one can speak without retribution, whom to admire and whom to despise, the molders of public opinion decree behind closed doors.

A presidential candidate may be drafted in response to popular demand; however, his or her name might be decided upon by less than a half a dozen men. The invisible wire-pullers often select one that is easily controlled due to his lack of acumen and even failing health.

The puppet, now in place, is easily managed. He or she is told how and what to say, but more importantly, how to reject answering questions regarding issues that the invisible government has not readied for public distribution.

Rafael Polo

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

