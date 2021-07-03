Letter: Beware the Dragon!

Obviously Karen Fann and the her Republican allies in the state senate have a laser like focus on the important issues facing Arizona. In example re-re-recounting votes from more than 6 months ago. But somehow she has missed one of the most pressing issues facing Arizonans - dragons! Now I know you are thinking dragons are not real. That is based on the fake media. Tell that to the people of Komodo. And exactly how do you think we arrived at the images for our tattoos. We all know that the earth is 10,000 years old. Therefore it follows that the bones identified as dinosaurs are actually - dragons. Have you noticed it is getting hotter - dragons. More wildfires - dragons. U.F.O.s - dragons. If Israel has an iron dome why not Arizona? I hear there are leftovers from the "beautiful border wall". Make Arizona great again - ban dragons!!
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.