Letter: Beyond Science

By the latest census, the majority of adults have agreed that the general requirement for “mask mandates” now evolves somewhere between the following factors: fear, authoritarianism, and virtue signaling. Based on the following evidence alone and wanting to shed some light on the subject, weigh these none-scientific references, and you decide. First, know that 39 States have no mask mandates. 11 states do. Then of those countries that do not require mask for children, include England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Sweden, (where we have two lovely mask-less granddaughters, 12 and 15) Holland, Ireland, and Denmark. Generally speaking, all publicly educated to the extent that we are with access to much of the same data. Still in the dark? Too many of us are. What’s more, I guess it depends on who is welding the light. The R’s or the D’s or the I’s or those who show up for church each Sunday morning.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.