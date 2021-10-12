 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Beyond Science
View Comments

Letter: Beyond Science

  • Comments

By the latest census, the majority of adults have agreed that the general requirement for “mask mandates” now evolves somewhere between the following factors: fear, authoritarianism, and virtue signaling. Based on the following evidence alone and wanting to shed some light on the subject, weigh these none-scientific references, and you decide. First, know that 39 States have no mask mandates. 11 states do. Then of those countries that do not require mask for children, include England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Sweden, (where we have two lovely mask-less granddaughters, 12 and 15) Holland, Ireland, and Denmark. Generally speaking, all publicly educated to the extent that we are with access to much of the same data. Still in the dark? Too many of us are. What’s more, I guess it depends on who is welding the light. The R’s or the D’s or the I’s or those who show up for church each Sunday morning.

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News