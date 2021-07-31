Letter: Bezos is trying to change the world and that's ok, 7/27 column by Jay Ambrose

Re: the July 27 article "Bezos is trying to change the world, and that's OK."
I don't indulge in hatred, but I do think Jeff Bezos is a ludicrous egomaniac. Jay Ambrose's puerile column praising Bezos' supposed contributions to the betterment of humanity did nothing to change my opinion. How do dehumanizing treatment of labor and runaway consumption improve our lives?
And what of all the billionaires' adventures in outer space? In 1969 human beings landed on the moon as the Harlem Cultural Festival, chronicled in the new documentary Summer of Soul, was going on. Festival attendees interviewed for the film agreed that the money used for space travel should be spent helping people on Earth. Around the same time, poet/musician Gil Scott-Heron began a poem: A rat done bit my sister Nell
With whitey on the moon...
Be not distracted by the self-serving antics of billionaires. A little less "brainpower" and a lot more soul power can really change the world.
Kim Mathews
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.