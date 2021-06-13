 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bi-partisanship?
View Comments

Letter: Bi-partisanship?

  • Comments

Who is striving toward bi-partisanship?

I have heard Sen. Manchin say he won't vote for a voting rights bill because the Republicans won't vote for it.

Sen McConnell has said he won't vote for any Democrat plan. PERIOD.

Sounds like shades of 2008 the day after the election when he said, "We were elected to make sure Barack Obama is a one-term President".

That seems to be the Republican definition of bi-partisanship.

The Democratic Party NEEDS to remind the American Electorate exactly how Republicans define bipartisanship.

Michael Nichols

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Socialism

I lived in Venezuela when it was ranked the fourth wealthiest country in the world. Then along came Hugo Chavez who promised free almost every…

Letters to the Editor June 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 8

  • Updated

OPINION: A lot of frustration about our elected officials is the theme of today's letters. What do you think about our Senators and other elected officials? Write a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News