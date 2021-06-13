Letter: Bi-partisanship?

Who is striving toward bi-partisanship?
I have heard Sen. Manchin say he won't vote for a voting rights bill because the Republicans won't vote for it.
Sen McConnell has said he won't vote for any Democrat plan. PERIOD.
Sounds like shades of 2008 the day after the election when he said, "We were elected to make sure Barack Obama is a one-term President".
That seems to be the Republican definition of bi-partisanship.
The Democratic Party NEEDS to remind the American Electorate exactly how Republicans define bipartisanship.
Michael Nichols
Southeast side
