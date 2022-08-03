 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bias is Only One Factor

Recently published opinions in the Star have commented on the bias of different news sources. Bias is one aspect of news reporting, but other aspects, such as reliability, fact verification, and editorial policies are equally important. Media literacy organizations study bias of different news and opinion sources, considering overt support for political positions as well as topic selection and word use. They also study these other aspects. Adfontesmedia.com has a Media Chart with sources ranked on bias vs news value and reliability. There are groupings of factual and reliable sources and ones that frequently make up stories. It’s worth checking your sources for their placement, since the chart may be helpful in finding different perspectives on issues. (Note that a source’s news and opinion programs are ranked separately.) Thus bias, by itself, may not be an issue if consumers know what it is for a particular source.

Barbara Hall

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

