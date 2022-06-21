Letter: Bias?

To those who state that Fox News has a bias in its reporting, what would your take be about all the Sunday shows on CNN, CBS, NBC, and ABC not reporting one word about the planned murder of conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh this past week. Do you think if this planned murder were to be of Justice Sonia Sotomayor or Justice Elena Kagan, it would be completely ignored by them? Your decision might tell a lot about yourself.
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.