 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Bias?

  • Comments

To those who state that Fox News has a bias in its reporting, what would your take be about all the Sunday shows on CNN, CBS, NBC, and ABC not reporting one word about the planned murder of conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh this past week. Do you think if this planned murder were to be of Justice Sonia Sotomayor or Justice Elena Kagan, it would be completely ignored by them? Your decision might tell a lot about yourself.

Rosalie Wright

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Immigrant Receiving

Since we obviously have no plan or intention of closing and securing the border, I believe it’s time for Homeland Security to creat a new depa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News