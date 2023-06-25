To the Star letter writers, here's a simple test that you can administer to yourself in order to judge whether you are truly unbiased. Before you hit "send" on your letter, ask yourself this: if I were being interviewed as a prospective juror in a legal proceeding on the matter being discussed, would this letter be seen as prima facie evidence of prejudice? If it is, you would be preemptively disqualified.

So be honest. Don't patronize us and portray yourself as having a middle of the road, moderate POV, i.e. weighing both sides of an issue if, in fact you are not. If your opinion would disqualify you from serving on a fair-minded jury, just own it. Please don't gaslight us by pretending you've examined both sides of the issue. I'm far more likely to read a letter from a writer who is honest enough to say; "I don't need any more evidence...I've already decided".