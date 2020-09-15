Letter: Biased liberal media

If you liberals want to know why we conservatives complain about the liberal, biased media, a comment from Biden the other day proves the point. Biden finally emerged from his basement and actually decided to take questions from reporters. As he was calling on the Fox News reporter, he said, "I know you always ask a hostile question, but go ahead." He obviously knows there has been a months long love fest with the media with no questions on his flipflopping, drastic shift to the left, failed memory, or outright lying about things he has said or done in the past. Apparently he plans to win the White House without ever getting a tough question. Why shouldn't he; he hasn't so far. Next time you turn on your liberal news, count how many hostile questions are yelled at President Trump. By the way, the question from the Fox reporter was a pretty innocuous one, simply asking Biden to square something he said previously with what he is saying today.
kevin Kaatz
Oro Valley
