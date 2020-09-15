 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biased liberal media
View Comments

Letter: Biased liberal media

If you liberals want to know why we conservatives complain about the liberal, biased media, a comment from Biden the other day proves the point. Biden finally emerged from his basement and actually decided to take questions from reporters. As he was calling on the Fox News reporter, he said, "I know you always ask a hostile question, but go ahead." He obviously knows there has been a months long love fest with the media with no questions on his flipflopping, drastic shift to the left, failed memory, or outright lying about things he has said or done in the past. Apparently he plans to win the White House without ever getting a tough question. Why shouldn't he; he hasn't so far. Next time you turn on your liberal news, count how many hostile questions are yelled at President Trump. By the way, the question from the Fox reporter was a pretty innocuous one, simply asking Biden to square something he said previously with what he is saying today.

kevin Kaatz

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News