 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biased Opinion
View Comments

Letter: Biased Opinion

  • Comments

CNN falsehoods tearing us apart

Recent stories in the real world have again implicated CNN for its outrageous hypocrisy and deceit. Those of us still connected to reality have long known CNN’s assault on the truth and what its zealous incitement of anger and divisiveness have done to cause irreparable damage to the country.

Jeff Zucker. leader of this corrupt organization, has taken advantage of the poor pigeons who are in total accordance with the trash spewed by his carny barkers Jake Tapper, Don Lemon and the latest looser, Chris Coumo, and has made billions off them. It’s depressing that so many accept the bunkum and take as gospel all their lies and distortions. The Russians, Chinese and Iranians make up their stories, doing whatever to feed into the CNN fakery, knowing full well how it’s tearing us apart.

Dave Efnor

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News