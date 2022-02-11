Letter: Biased Opinion

CNN falsehoods tearing us apart
Recent stories in the real world have again implicated CNN for its outrageous hypocrisy and deceit. Those of us still connected to reality have long known CNN’s assault on the truth and what its zealous incitement of anger and divisiveness have done to cause irreparable damage to the country.
Jeff Zucker. leader of this corrupt organization, has taken advantage of the poor pigeons who are in total accordance with the trash spewed by his carny barkers Jake Tapper, Don Lemon and the latest looser, Chris Coumo, and has made billions off them. It’s depressing that so many accept the bunkum and take as gospel all their lies and distortions. The Russians, Chinese and Iranians make up their stories, doing whatever to feed into the CNN fakery, knowing full well how it’s tearing us apart.
Dave Efnor
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.