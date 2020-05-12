Letter: Biased World Views
Letter: Biased World Views

Time and again I ask my Republican friends to enumerate their 'Facts' that support the idea of "missing analysis' and 'blind following, by Democrats, such as suggested by the Star writer.

As a life lone, registered, voting republican, I fear it is 'our' Party, that of my parents and grandparents, that has been tragically overtaken by 'Believers' with shallow thinking - who yield to the claims (and propaganda) of FOX (not) News. To a person what I get, instead of specifics to back their views, are deflections and denials.

Time and again FOX has been shown to present very biased reporting, and it is the mainstream media that presents "Vetted and Verified" Facts - or their reporters would be fired !

Emily Morrison

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

